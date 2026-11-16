Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Canada gurdwara controversy: Police enter premises with shoes on, trigger outrage

Canada gurdwara controversy: Police enter premises with shoes on, trigger outrage

The incident took place on November 14 during a committee meeting convened to discuss new bylaws

article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:19 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Images and videos circulating on social media show police officers entering the Gurdwara Sahib with their shoes on and heads uncovered. Credit: Video grab/Social media
Advertisement

A controversy has erupted within the Sikh community in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, following reports that members of a Gurdwara Sahib committee called the police to the premises.

The incident took place on November 14 during a committee meeting convened to discuss new bylaws. The meeting reportedly led to an argument involving community members, particularly youngsters.

Images and videos circulating on social media show police officers entering the Gurdwara Sahib with their shoes on and heads uncovered, triggering widespread outrage. However, the committee members were soon seen escorting the officers outside.

The incident has since sparked allegations and counter-allegations between the gurdwara committee members and the community, with several people describing the episode as a 'disrespect' to Sikh religious traditions and protocols.

Advertisement

Community members alleged that the police officers were deliberately allowed to enter the premises without adhering to the customary protocols observed inside a Gurdwara Sahib.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts