Canada gurdwara controversy: Police enter premises with shoes on, trigger outrage

A controversy has erupted within the Sikh community in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, following reports that members of a Gurdwara Sahib committee called the police to the premises.

The incident took place on November 14 during a committee meeting convened to discuss new bylaws. The meeting reportedly led to an argument involving community members, particularly youngsters.

Images and videos circulating on social media show police officers entering the Gurdwara Sahib with their shoes on and heads uncovered, triggering widespread outrage. However, the committee members were soon seen escorting the officers outside.

The incident has since sparked allegations and counter-allegations between the gurdwara committee members and the community, with several people describing the episode as a 'disrespect' to Sikh religious traditions and protocols.

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Community members alleged that the police officers were deliberately allowed to enter the premises without adhering to the customary protocols observed inside a Gurdwara Sahib.