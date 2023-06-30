Canada launches campaign against fraudulent agents

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 29

To plug the loopholes in the existing immigration system, Bruce Grundison, Area Director—Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada, said, “We have launched a series of programmes to educate the students against fraudulent agents and choose correct institutes for their admission.”

While speaking during an outreach programme on education at the Consulate General of Canada, Grundison replied to the questions related to deportation of hundreds of students whose admission offer letters were found to be fake.

The issue had cropped up after the students having work permits applied for the permanent residency (PR).

Grundison said, “There can be no permanent solution to fake admission. At the same time, we are looking into the issue at the highest level.”

Naresh Sharma, manager, Migration Programme, said, “Don’t believe the agents who promise student or work visas claiming to have special connections with officers. Your actions can have serious consequences, including being banned from entering Canada for five years. Always ensure that the school you are applying for is a Designated Learning Institution.”

Patrick Hebert, Consul General of Canada in Chandigarh, said, “Every fifth immigrant coming to Canada is born in India, which has been recognised as a critical partner in the Indo-Pacific region. India is Canada’s largest source country across every category of immigrants.”

Prof Devinder Singh, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Chandigarh University, said, “The Canadian government needs to incorporate a system of informing students about legal consultants. Tests to evaluate students’ proficiency in English, including IELTS, are being manipulated at certain places.”