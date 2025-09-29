DT
PT
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
Canada lists Lawrence Bishnoi gang as terrorist entity 

Canada lists Lawrence Bishnoi gang as terrorist entity 

Terrorist listing in Canada gives the federal government power to freeze or seize property

PTI
Ottawa, Updated At : 07:18 PM Sep 29, 2025 IST
Lawrence Bishnoi. Tribune file
Canada on Monday listed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity.

“Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes,” Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said in a statement.

A terrorist listing in Canada gives the federal government the power to freeze or seize property, vehicles and money, along with giving Canadian law enforcement additional tools to prosecute terrorist offences.

