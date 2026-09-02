Canada makes it expensive for new international students; leaves fewer options for Punjabis

Beginning this month, Canada has made it more expensive for new international students who apply for studies in the country and reduced the number of temporary residents.

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This leaves fewer options for those from Punjab who want to study or settle in the country.

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Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) now requires students applying for a study permit outside Quebec on or after September 1 to show $23,448 for living costs. This is up from the earlier $22,895. Besides, students must prove that they have money for tuition and travel.

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The government’s 2026-2028 plan limits new temporary residents to 385,000 this year. Only 155,000 of these can be new international students. IRCC says the aim is to bring the total number of temporary residents below 5 per cent of Canada’s population by the end of 2027.

On September 1, IRCC held a Canadian Experience Class Express Entry draw and invited 2,000 people who already have Canadian work experience. The score needed was 521 points.

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Regulated Canadian immigration consultant Jugraj Randhawa posted on X about the draw: “September 1, 2026 Express Entry CEC Draw: 2,000 ITAs at CRS 521.”

Another consultant, Parun Upneja, also shared the details on X, saying the cut-off was 521 and advising people close to the score to check their profiles carefully.

There is one limited chance for some workers already in Canada. The government has planned a special one-time programme to give permanent residency to up to 33,000 temporary workers in 2026 and 2027. These are people who already have jobs, pay taxes, and are living in communities that need workers.

For Punjabi families, the changes mean higher costs and fewer spots for new students. Those already working in Canada still have a better chance if their score is high or if they qualify for the special worker programme. But many with low scores or expiring permits face uncertainty.