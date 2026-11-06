Canada plans to welcome 6 lakh new permanent residents by 2027

Canada plans to welcome up to 6,22,000 new permanent residents by the end of 2027 through a combination of regular immigration admissions and a one-time transition programme for temporary residents, according to the federal government's Budget 2026 and Immigration Levels Plan.

Announced on November 5, the measures aim to facilitate the transition of up to 2,00,000 temporary residents already in Canada to permanent residence by the end of 2027, in addition to the targeted 4,22,000 permanent resident admissions in 2027.

The information shared on the official website of Government of Canada (Canada.ca) by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) reads: “The levels plan stabilizes targets for new temporary resident arrivals at 3,70,000 per year. This includes 2,20,000 new workers and up to 1,50,000 new international students in 2027, 2028 and 2029.”

Of the 2,00,000 spaces under the one-time transition programme, 1,00,000 will be earmarked for skilled workers through the Express Entry system and the Provincial Nominee Programme (PNP), in coordination with provincial and territorial governments.

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The 2027–2029 Immigration Levels Plan seeks to stabilise immigration while addressing Canada’s labour market requirements. “It sets annual targets of 370,000 new temporary resident arrivals and 380,000 permanent resident admissions for each of the three years.”

The temporary resident target for 2027 includes 2,20,000 workers and up to 1,50,000 international students. Of the worker admissions, 50,000 spaces have been allocated to the Temporary Foreign Worker Programme. Under this programme, employers are required to obtain Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs) to demonstrate that no qualified Canadian citizen or permanent resident is available to fill the position.

Economic immigration will account for more than 64 per cent of permanent resident admissions over the next three years, with the government prioritising skilled talent to address workforce shortages.

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The plan also seeks to increase the proportion of French-speaking permanent residents admitted outside Quebec to 9.5 per cent in 2027, 10.5 per cent in 2028 and 12 per cent in 2029.

The federal government said the plan was aimed at bringing immigration to sustainable levels while fulfilling humanitarian commitments and strengthening coordination with provinces and territories to meet their workforce requirements.

The government has also committed to completing the remaining admissions under two one-time initiatives announced in 2025, which had envisaged permanent residence for up to 1,15,000 protected persons and 33,000 workers already living in Canada.