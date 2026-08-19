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Home / Punjab / Canada Police tell 2 Sikh separatists their lives are under threat

Canada Police tell 2 Sikh separatists their lives are under threat

Issue ‘duty to warn’ letters to Inderjeet Singh Gosal of Caledon, Ontario; and Manjinder Singh of Abbotsford, British Columbia; warning them of credible, serious and imminent threats to them

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:51 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have issued ‘duty to warn’ letters to two Canadian Sikh separatists, telling them their lives are under threat because of their involvement in attempts to create an independent Sikh state in India, stated news reports published in Canada.

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Notices were sent to Inderjeet Singh Gosal of Caledon, Ontario; and Manjinder Singh of Abbotsford, British Columbia; warning them of credible, serious and imminent threats to them.

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According to the news report, Gosal said he received the letter on August 14 as the RCMP contacted him by phone.

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‘Duty to warn’ letters are issued by police when they possess credible intelligence that there is a threat to the life of a citizen. They typically do not provide information on the nature of the threat.

Police said there was no threat to their families or friends, but acknowledged they could be harmed during any attempt on the activists’ lives.

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The letters advised caution, noting that spending time in places frequented by people involved in criminal activity could increase risk.

Gosal is the Canadian coordinator of referenda on Khalistan.

The letters asked the men to confirm they understood the circumstances and offered police assistance.

On Lawrence Bishnoi target?

The warnings come three years after Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the previous Canadian organiser, was gunned down in Surrey, British Columbia, in a killing linked to India-based crime groups led by Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

In July, the US Justice Department announced arrests of 24 suspects worldwide connected to offences by such groups, including Nijjar’s killing. Bishnoi has been charged with ordering the killing.

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