Canada shuns clip on threat to Hindus

Ottawa, September 22
Canada on Friday said there was no place for hate in the country amid circulation of an online video in which Hindu Canadians were told to leave the country. Public Safety Canada, the department responsible for safety of public, said, “The circulation of video is offensive and hateful, and is an affront to all Canadians and the values we hold dearly.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Premeditated’: India lodges protest as China bars 3 Arunachal Pradesh athletes
Anurag cancels visit for Asian Games after Beijing refuses a...
In balancing act, India to hold separate military drills with partners US, Russia
Will take part in war games alongside china
BJP notice to Ramesh Bidhuri for ‘anti-minority talk’
Opposition seeks his suspension from Lok Sabha