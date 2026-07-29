Canada’s offer to Punjab: Clean energy, Agritech

British Columbia has put a concrete offer on the table for Punjab — liquefied natural gas as a clean alternative to fuel the state’s thousands of brick kilns (bhathas) and thermal plants, and processing technology to stop raw produce from being destroyed before it can be sold.

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In an exclusive interview with The Tribune, British Columbia’s Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals, Jagrup Brar, said, “India has a lot of thermal plants and a lot of small brick kilns. We can help Punjab make the transition to clean energy.”

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It is agriculture, however, where Punjab’s need is most acute and BC’s response most immediate, he said. When BC’s trade delegation, led by Premier David Eby, met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh in January this year, two things dominated the conversation — critical minerals and agritech.

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“Punjab is a purely agriculture-based economy. But there is almost no processing in Punjab right now,” he said. “You have raw food — and if you can’t use it, it is just destroyed.”

BC has built an advanced food processing industry — the kind that keeps produce usable long after it’s harvested. “Shelf life becomes way longer — you can use it during the entire year,” Brar said. “We can work on food processing in Punjab.”

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He also pointed to vertical agriculture, where crops grow on stacked indoor shelves, with plants floating in water and receiving nutrients through a controlled technical process. “The result — in one acre of land, the output equivalent of ten acres becomes possible,” Brar added.

For Minister Brar, this goes beyond policy. A native of Bathinda district in Punjab, he was first elected as MLA from Surrey’s Panorama constituency in 2004 and has served as MLA from Surrey-Fleetwood since 2017 — a constituency with a strong Punjabi community. “We have an exceptional and extremely strong people-to-people relationship with Punjab. This is what you need to move forward with trade — first you develop a relationship, then you build trust, and subsequently trade follows.”

The $70 billion target

The federal government of Canada has set a target of doubling bilateral trade with India, with both sides working toward a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). “Under the trade agreement, what we want to do is double our trade with India to $70 billion (CAD) by 2030,” Brar said.

BC already exported $1.3 billion in goods to India in 2024 and $2.4 billion in services in 2023 — making India the province’s fifth-largest export destination.

On June 16, 2026, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian, France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney — their second face-to-face meeting in under four months, after Carney’s visit to New Delhi in March 2026. The two leaders reviewed progress on bilateral economic cooperation, discussed commercial arrangements relating to LNG and metallurgical coal, and reaffirmed their shared objective of concluding CEPA by the end of 2026.

In the last 18 months, BC has approved seven major mining projects — every quarter, a new major mining project. “We are the fastest growing responsible mining sector in Canada,” the minister said.

British Columbia produces 54 per cent of Canada’s entire copper output, is the country’s only producer of molybdenum and can supply 22 of the 32 minerals on Canada’s official critical minerals list. As India aggressively builds out its EV, solar and clean energy infrastructure, securing a reliable, long-term supplier has become a strategic priority for New Delhi. “BC is well positioned to be a reliable and trustworthy supplier of critical minerals and clean energy to India.”

Of all the minerals covered, copper is where BC’s contribution to India is most immediate. “We are already exporting copper to India — 37 per cent of BC’s exports to India is copper, as we speak,” he said. The trade is not a future promise. It is happening today.

Minister Brar said the final call on trade rests with Ottawa and New Delhi. Trade agreements are signed between federal governments and BC’s role is simply to be ready when that deal lands. “I am very hopeful that we will have a trade deal with India in the near future,” he said. “That will make the trade from BC to India — from BC to Punjab — much easier than it is now.”