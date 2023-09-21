Canadian citizenship ‘shielded’ several terrorists & separatists

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 20

The Canadian citizenship came to the aid of a number of terrorists and separatists when Indian security agencies cornered them in foreign countries in the past. The relations between India and Canada are at their lowest ebb over the issue of Khalistan.

Ops unsuccessful Sources said Indian security agencies and the Punjab Police had carried out two different operations in separate countries, but on both the occasions, Canadian citizenship of the 'wanted' terrorists came in the way

Police sources said several times in the past, Indian agencies could not arrest some of the most-wanted terrorists.

A case cited by many is the “help” given to terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in January 2018 when security agencies, including the Punjab Police, had nabbed Beant Singh assassin Jagtar Singh Tara in Thailand. Nijjar (killed in June this year in Canada) was present with Tara when Indian security teams cornered them. Nijjar along with Pakistan’s ISI members tried to free him from the custody of the Thailand police. He was also detained by the Thailand police, but despite immense pressure by the Government of India, he was not handed over to the Punjab Police.

Sources said Indian security agencies and the Punjab Police had carried out two operations in separate countries, but on both occasions, the Canadian citizenship of the ‘wanted’ terrorists came in the way. “Some operations are not in the public domain due to which it is not possible to name the wanted persons and the countries. However, it was never easy to catch people enjoying the Canadian citizenship,” said an official

