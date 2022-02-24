Canadian Mayor attends vigil for Deep Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Bathinda/ Fatehgarh Sahib, February 23

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown attended and addressed a vigil of actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu at Canada’s Greater Toronto Area (GTA) amid Khalistan flags and anti-India slogans. This event was reportedly arranged by Brampton councillor Harkirat Singh.

Brown said, “His (Deep Sidhu) struggle, his courage, his voice will live long beyond his days on this Earth.” The event led to outrage among other members of the Indian diaspora.

Meanwhile, Kulbir Kaur, mother of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who lost his life in a road accident on February 15, took stock of the arrangements related to his bhog ceremony, which will be held at Diwan Todar Mal Hall of Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib on Thursday. Thousands of people are expected to attend the bhogh ceremony of late actor.

She also warned Gursimran Singh Mand to desist from spreading propaganda on social media platforms against her son for being an RSS agent. She asked Mand to remove all the posts and videos, else he would be taught a lesson. SAD(A) chief Simranjit Singh Mann has been making arrangements for langar at the gurdwara. —