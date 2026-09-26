Canadian MP Vis calls for deportation of Bishnoi gang members, flags extortion

Canada’s Conservative MP Brad Vis has called for the deportation of alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang members in the country on visas, alleging that the gang has been exploiting the immigration system while targeting business owners and engaging in criminal activities.

Vis, who represents British Columbia, recently released a video statement alleging that members of the Bishnoi gang, along with individuals misusing Canada’s immigration and student visa systems, are contributing to a rise in extortion and violent crime across the country.

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He demanded that anyone on a student visa and linked to the Bishnoi gang be sent back.

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Vis is a Conservative MP, first elected in 2019 and re-elected in subsequent federal elections. He has served in several shadow cabinet roles and currently represents Mission-Matsqui-Abbotsford in the House of Commons.

In the video, Vis alleged that the Bishnoi gang had been exploiting Canada’s immigration system while targeting business owners and engaging in criminal activities.

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“The Bishnoi gang has been abusing our immigration system, extorting innocent business owners, and engaging in acts of terror across Canada for years,” he said.

Vis claimed that pressure from the Conservative Party helped push the federal government to designate the group as a terrorist organisation, arguing that stronger enforcement measures are now required.

“Today the Bishnoi gang is openly threatening police and Canadian citizens. It’s time for enforcement,” he said.

The MP called on the Liberal government to deport any alleged gang members found to be in Canada on temporary visas.

“I am calling on the Liberal government to deport any member of the Bishnoi gang that is in Canada on a visa. The RCMP and CBSA, together with the federal government, should identify these criminals and remove them from our country,” Vis said.

Describing the issue as one that transcends party politics, he added, “This is a bipartisan issue. I know there are members of all parties that agree with me. This is about the safety of Canadians.”

The remarks come amid heightened political debate over organised crime, extortion networks targeting South Asian business owners and allegations of transnational gang activity in Canada. The issue has attracted growing attention from both federal politicians and law-enforcement agencies.