DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Canadian NRI Jagman Samra, whom Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann blamed, no stranger to controversy

Canadian NRI Jagman Samra, whom Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann blamed, no stranger to controversy

article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:13 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. PTI file
Advertisement

Canada-based non-resident Indian (NRI) Jagmandeep Singh, alias Jagman Samra, who had escaped from a hospital in 2022 after being booked in a Rs 65-lakh cheating case, has become the focal point of a political storm after the Gurugram police registered an FIR over alleged tailoring of a report in connection with the controversial viral video involving Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Advertisement

It was Samra who had circulated an objectionable video on social media in October 2025 that Opposition parties and religious bodies claimed showed the CM committing sacrilege and disrespecting Sikh imagery.

Advertisement

CM Bhagwant Mann today claimed that an individual had worn a prosthetic mask and posed as him to mislead the public. He also played a video clip, allegedly showing Samra holding a prosthetic mask.

Advertisement

Related news: Punjab CM’s ‘mask’ defence lame afterthought: Congress

Punjab CM video row: SGPC order to display Akal Takht edict gets mixed response

Advertisement

Samra, who hails from Phaguwala village in Sangrur, is no stranger to controversy. It was on October 23, 2025, that the cyber cell of Mohali had booked Samra for posting “AI-generated vulgar content” of the CM on his Facebook account.

Earlier, he was lodged in the Faridkot Central Jail in a Rs 65-lakh cheating and criminal conspiracy case registered against him in Ferozepur on November 28, 2020. Later, he was admitted to the orthopaedics ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, on December 23, 2021.

On February 1, 2022, just two months before the elections, he managed to escape from judicial custody by deceiving and misleading jail guards.

After absconding from the hospital, Samra managed to illegally slip out of the country and landed in Canada.

Later, a separate FIR related to the escape was filed against Samra and four jail warders. The Ludhiana police had on October 24, 2025, charged Samra and his son with cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts