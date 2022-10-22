Canadian Sikh accused of killing children charged with murder

Toronto, October 21
A 45-year-old Indian-origin Canadian Sikh has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two of his children were killed in their home in Montreal.
Kamaljit Arora has been accused of killing his son and daughter, aged 11 and 13, respectively, on October 17. He was charged on Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder, CTV News reported.
He is also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife, Rama Rani Arora, in what police believe was a case of domestic violence in their home in Laval’s Ste-Dorothee sector, north of Montreal, the report added.
According to neighbour Annie Charpentier, it was the two children’s older sister who first alerted authorities to the horrific incident.
Charpentier was coming home from work when the teenager came to her door, asking her to call 911.
The police discovered an 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl in a critical condition. The children were rushed to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their father was also taken to the hospital in critical condition under police custody, though his condition is now stable.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hate speech shocking, take suo motu action, Supreme Court tells three states
Asks Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand to promptly register ...
Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea challenging remission to 11
Bano was 5-month pregnant when she was gang-raped and seven ...
50% marks in Punjabi eligibility test made mandatory to secure govt job in Punjab
Amendments to check illegal mining & cut down financial burd...
Himachal Votes 2022: Key issue, Kejriwal's party hopes to make inroads into state via OPS
Around 1.5 lakh HP employees are under NPS