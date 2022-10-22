Canadian Sikh accused of killing children charged with murder

PTI

Toronto, October 21

A 45-year-old Indian-origin Canadian Sikh has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two of his children were killed in their home in Montreal.

Kamaljit Arora has been accused of killing his son and daughter, aged 11 and 13, respectively, on October 17. He was charged on Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder, CTV News reported.

He is also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife, Rama Rani Arora, in what police believe was a case of domestic violence in their home in Laval’s Ste-Dorothee sector, north of Montreal, the report added.

According to neighbour Annie Charpentier, it was the two children’s older sister who first alerted authorities to the horrific incident.

Charpentier was coming home from work when the teenager came to her door, asking her to call 911.

The police discovered an 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl in a critical condition. The children were rushed to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their father was also taken to the hospital in critical condition under police custody, though his condition is now stable.