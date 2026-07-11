Canal breach floods 50 acres in Punjab’s Abohar

Heavy rain and strong winds have added to the woes of farmers in the Abohar subdivision. A nearly 60-foot breach occurred in the Malookpura canal near Kikkar Khera village after a tree fell into the canal during the storm. Canal water flooded the adjoining fields, submerging about 50 acres of agricultural land.

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Farmers have demanded that the administration conduct a "girdawari" and provide adequate compensation for their losses.

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Farmers Pal Singh, Raja Ram, Gurpreet Singh, Parmjit Singh, and Gursewak Singh said that a tree standing along the canal collapsed during the strong winds, causing the canal embankment to give way. The gushing water entered their fields, inundating paddy and other standing crops.

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Jaswinder Singh Virk, SDO, Canal Department, said the breach occurred due to inclement weather and strong winds. A departmental team has been deputed to the site, and repair work to plug the breach and restore the canal will begin shortly to prevent any further damage, he added.