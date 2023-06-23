Canal breach inundates areas in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, June 22

Amid claims of the Sangrur administration about proper cleaning and strengthening of all canals, a canal developed a breach near Benra village on Thursday morning within hours of release of water in it. The 20-foot breach has inundated surrounding areas.

“All claims of strengthening the canal system are only on the paper as the water channel developed a breach. Had some residents not noticed the breach, it could have created serious problems,” said Amandeep Singh, an area resident.

Another villager Sukhwant Singh alleged that in the past too, area residents had met senior officials repeatedly for the strengthening of the canal, but no action was taken to redress their complaints.

Some officers of the Canal Department said earlier the canal had been closed for cleaning and water was released in it last night.

Executive Engineer Atinderpal Singh said they had sent a proposal for the lining of the canal, but there was a dispute over the ownership of the land, on which canal had been constructed.

“The matter relating to land ownership is pending in a court. We are trying to resolve the issue,” he said.