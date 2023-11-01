Canal breach inundates paddy crop, stubble stacks

Our Correspondent

Abohar, October 31

About 20 feet wide breach that developed in Panwa sub- canal affected paddy crops spread over hundreds of acres in Burj Muhar village about 6 km from here.

A local farmer, Amrik Singh, said the erosion occurred on Sunday night due to which the paddy crop as well as the stubble stacked in the fields was submerged. While the harvested stubble has become wet, the waterlogging in the paddy crop has delayed its harvesting for several days.

He said the Canal Administration had not paid any attention to the maintenance of the sub canal. Even when the main canal was overflowing, no efforts were made to reduce the flow of water in the sub canals.

The Canal Administration officials today said the breach has now been plugged.

