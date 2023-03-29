Canal breach may lead to water scarcity

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 28

Two days after a major breach in the common banks of Sirhind and Rajasthan Feeder Canals in Faridkot, the Canal and Irrigation Department has initiated repair works.

As water supply in Sirhind Feeder Canal has been stopped from Harike Barrage in Ferozepur, the residents stare at severe shortage of drinking water. The breach occurred after water supply was stopped in Rajasthan Feeder Canal due to concrete relining in Muktsar district.

As the Rajasthan Feeder Canal has more depth in comparison to Sirhind Feeder Canal, heavy water pressure led to soil erosion. In the absence of any other source of drinking water, long closure of the canal would lead to scarcity of water, said officials of Water Supply Department.