Canal closure exposes UBDC pollution crisis

The Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC), which passes through Amritsar and supplies water to five historic sarovars, including in the Golden Temple, has turned into a dumping ground at several points following the suspension of water flow for pipeline work under the surface water supply project.

With no flowing water to carry away the waste, heaps of religious offerings, plastic bags and other garbage have accumulated near bridges, particularly at Taran Wala Pul. The problem has worsened during the festive season, with people continuing to dump puja material and other waste into the canal.

Social activist Ravi Kanojia has been recording instances of people throwing garbage into the canal and sharing videos on social media. He is also seen urging people against polluting the water body, but his appeals often go unheeded. The waste includes religious pictures, photo frames, idols, garlands, food items and packaging material associated with different faiths, he said.

Another activist, Sonu Jandiala, said residents often blamed the administration and the Irrigation Department for the canal’s deteriorating condition, while overlooking their own role in polluting it.

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He said tonnes of waste were dumped into the canal every day and normally carried downstream towards Chatiwind and other areas. The suspension of water flow had exposed the extent of pollution taking place in the water body. The Irrigation Department has scheduled a canal closure from October 15 to November 10 to facilitate pipeline crossing work under the surface water supply project.

Mayor Jatinder Singh Moti Bhatia said the Municipal Corporation had installed grills near bridges to prevent people from throwing waste into the canal. The Irrigation Department also had provisions for imposing fines on violators, he said.

However, the Mayor stressed that citizens needed to develop a sense of responsibility towards cleanliness and the protection of water sources.