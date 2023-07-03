Canal Dept starts repair work on Bhakra mainline

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 2
As panic spread among the residents following soil erosion along the banks of the Bhakra Mainline Canal near floating restaurant, Sirhind, SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal and Sandeep Singh Mangat, XEN, Canal Department, visited the spot today.
After The Tribune reported a news item, “As soil erodes, residents fear Bhakra canal breach in Sirhind”, Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill today directed officials concerned to act immediately.
The DC said the administration was closely monitoring the situation and there was nothing to worry about.
Mangat said the matter of slippage of lining had come to the fore and the department had started the repair works.
The SSP said as the matter came to her notice, she visited the spot to boost confidence of residents.
