Canal develops breach twice in less than a week

Muktsar, July 2
In less than a week, Khara minor in Muktsar has developed breach twice. The breach has inundated fields and caused loss to the recently sown paddy crop. Farmers said the minor needs to be repaired and cleaned immediately, but the authorities concerned were least bothered. They said two officials had come to plug the breach today.
Manish Kumar, Junior Engineer, Irrigation Department, said, “The breach has occurred due to excessive rainwater in the minor. Further, this area remains waterlogged. We will drain out excessive water.”
