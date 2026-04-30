Canal irrigation led to rise in groundwater level: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday said the AAP government’s push for greater use of canal water for irrigation has resulted in the rise of groundwater level.

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In the Malwa region, water level has increased between two and four metres since 2022, Mann said, adding that paddy sowing will commence from June 1.

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“Earlier, canal water used to be released from June 1. However, it will reach farmers from May 1. Water has already been released from the reservoirs today,” he said.

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According to schedule, “Direct seeding of rice (DSR) will begin from May 15 in all districts, with eight hours of uninterrupted power supply”.

Oz deports 11 from Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said 15 Indians had been deported from Australia, of whom 11 were from Punjab, including one woman. Two deportees were from Telangana and one from Haryana. He said a government team was being sent to Delhi to receive them. All of them were facing criminal cases, he added.

From June 1, paddy sowing will begin in Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ropar, SAS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Hoshiarpur districts. From June 5, cultivation will start in Faridkot, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Muktsar and Fazilka. From June 9, it will begin in Ludhiana, Malerkotla, Mansa, Moga, Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Kapurthala, Jalandhar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. The state government had advanced the date of paddy plantation to June 1 last year. The previous government in order to save underground water had shifted the dates to June 13.

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The CM said, “An investment of Rs 6,700 crore has been made to upgrade irrigation infrastructure. With 14,000 km of new pipelines and 4,000 km of new canals constructed this season, water will be released from May 1. Even tail-end regions like Fazilka and Abohar will receive water by May 2.”

Highlighting the shift towards sustainable irrigation, CM Mann said, “Dependency on canal water has been increased to reduce pressure on tubewells.”

He added, “In all, 21,000 cusecs of water will be released in these pipelines and watercourses to test them and remove any shortcomings.”

“Recharge points have been created in canals and rivers, resulting in an increase in water levels,” he said.