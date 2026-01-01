Canal irrigation restored in Kandi belt after 40 years

Ending a four-decade wait for proper irrigation in the Kandi belt, the Punjab government has restored canal water supply to tail-end farms.

Advertisement

“With the completion of Rs 238.90-crore revamp of the Kandi Canal system, canal irrigation has now reached 433 villages and is covering 1.25 lakh acres of agricultural land across the Kandi area, marking a decisive turnaround in Punjab’s irrigation landscape,” said Water Resources, Soil and Water Conservation Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal.

Advertisement

“From 2022 to 2025, the state government has invested over Rs 4,557 crore in canal irrigation,” he further added, explaining that the Kandi Canal network, which has a total carrying capacity of 463 cusecs and spans a length of 129 km from Talwara to Balachaur, had suffered severe deterioration over the years.