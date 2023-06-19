Canal water yet to be released in Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Tarn Taran, June 18

Unavailability of canal water and erratic supply of power to run tubewells has resulted in a slow pace of paddy transplantation even as the government had allowed the farmers to sow the crop after June 16.

The farmers complained that water, which was released into the minor canals, was yet to reach fields.

“Earlier, we thought that the water had not been released as the government does not want farmers to start paddy transplantation before June 16,” said farmer Mandeep Singh.

Earlier, the government had announced a four-phase sowing schedule for the state from June 10 onwards.

District agriculture officials said so far only those farmers who had tubewells had started the transplantation work.

The officials said the water in minor canals was expected to be released after June 19 as the Irrigation Department is yet to complete repair of the canal irrigation system.

Chief Agriculture Officer, Tarn Taran, Harpal Singh Pannu, said, “The paddy transplantation work will pick up pace soon.”

He said paddy was expected to be cultivated on an area of 1.82 lakh hectares in the district. Of this, around 36,000 hectares was under basmati cultivation last year. However this year, the area was expected to increase to 60,000 hectares, said Pannu.

In Amritsar district, the farmers have been allowed to transplant paddy after June 19. However, those tilling land beyond the border fence were allowed to sow paddy after June 10.