Cancel leave of protesting teachers: Dept

Patiala, April 4
The Education Department has ordered disciplinary action against government schoolteachers who had taken leave and protested outside the residence of Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in Barnala district.
In its orders to district education officers (DEOs), the department has asked them to cancel sanctioned leave and take action against erring teachers. The department further said the DEOs would be held accountable for any laxity.
Schoolteachers had staged a dharna outside the minister’s residence, seeking an end to the policy of transfer on deputation. Teachers working on deputation away from their original postings have been holding protests for cancellation of deputation.
They had called off their protest on Monday evening following an assurance by a panel meeting. The teachers said the protest would resume if the meeting remained inconclusive.
The schoolteachers’ union has condemned the department’s order, calling it “undemocratic”. Democratic Teachers Front state president Vikram Dev said: “The AAP has come to power on the poll plank of being more democratic that traditional parties. However, the order suggests otherwise. Instead of holding meetings with teachers, they are taking action against them.” He demanded immediate withdrawal of the order. —
