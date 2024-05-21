Candidates want Kanhaiya by their side to pull in votes

Rajmeet Singh
Chandigarh, May 20
Former JNU student union president and Congress candidate from North-east Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar is in high demand as a campaigner for Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Bathinda Parliamentary segments. Based on requests from the candidates of these segments, the campaign committee of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) has requested the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to depute the leader to the state for campaigning for the June 1 polling.
Sachin Pilot, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, his cabinet colleague Mukesh Agnihotri and former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat are also among the leaders sought as campaigners by different candidates.
A senior party leader said arrangements were also being made for Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to come to at least two big rallies in the state.
For the Jalandhar seat, party candidate Charanjit Channi has sought Tejashwi Yadav, Kanhiya Kumar, Gujrat leader Jignesh Mewani and HP CM Sukhu to campaign.
Ludhiana candidate and PPCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring has sought Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratyapgarhi, Sachin Pilot, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in the constituency.
Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa, former PPCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Amarinder Raja Warring are among the state leaders sought for campaigning.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pune teen driver's father detained after Porsche crash killed 2 IITians on bike
The probe in these cases has been transferred to the crime b...
Sambit Patra says 'Lord Jagannath is PM Modi devotee’, later claims 'slip of tongue, will observe fast as penance’
CM Patnaik has appealed to BJP to keep Lord Jagannath above ...
CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike
17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...