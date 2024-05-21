Candidates want Kanhaiya by their side to pull in votes

Tribune News Service

Former JNU student union president and Congress candidate from North-east Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar is in high demand as a campaigner for Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Bathinda Parliamentary segments. Based on requests from the candidates of these segments, the campaign committee of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) has requested the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to depute the leader to the state for campaigning for the June 1 polling.

Sachin Pilot, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, his cabinet colleague Mukesh Agnihotri and former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat are also among the leaders sought as campaigners by different candidates.

A senior party leader said arrangements were also being made for Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to come to at least two big rallies in the state.

For the Jalandhar seat, party candidate Charanjit Channi has sought Tejashwi Yadav, Kanhiya Kumar, Gujrat leader Jignesh Mewani and HP CM Sukhu to campaign.

Ludhiana candidate and PPCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring has sought Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratyapgarhi, Sachin Pilot, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in the constituency.

Former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa, former PPCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Amarinder Raja Warring are among the state leaders sought for campaigning.

