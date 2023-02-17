Cane growers' protest halts work at SDM office, people harassed

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, February 16

Two sugarcane growers have climbed atop the Dhuri SDM office water tank and others started protest in front of the office on Wednesday. Their demand is the release of Rs 26 crore owed to them, pending towards a private sugar mill.

The protest has caused inconvenience to residents as official work has been halted due to employees not coming to the office.

“Like me, many have returned disappointed as neither senior officers nor junior employees have come to office. Growers are protesting, but why the employees are not coming to office? Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who is local MLA also, should look into the matter,” said Jasmeen Singh, a youngster.

“Despite our repeated meetings with mill and government authorities for the release of Rs 26 crore, we have not received our money. We have started an indefinite protest and it will continue till the release of our all money. We have not stopped any senior officers or junior employee from going to work,” said Harjeet Singh Bugra, chairman of the Sugarcane Growers Struggle Committee.