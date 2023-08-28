Sangrur: Cane growers up in arms over Rs 17 crore dues

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, August 27

Sugarcane growers protesting for the last 13 days today announced to intensify their agitation in the coming days.

Harjeet Singh Bugra, chairman, Sugarcane Growers’ Struggle Committee, said, “We will continue to protest as long as Rs 17 crore pending dues are not released.”

The protesters alleged that they had submitted 45 memorandums to the authorities concerned so far. Out of Rs 17 crore, Rs 15 crore needs to be cleared by Bhagwanpura Sugar Mill Ltd, Dhuri, and Rs 2 crore by the state government.

Gurmeet Singh, a farmer, said, “We are under huge debt. We have sown crops after taking loans from private money lenders.”

Dhuri SDM Amit Gupta said they would try to get the pending payment released from the private sugar mill at the earliest.

#Sangrur