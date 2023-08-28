Sangrur: Cane growers up in arms over Rs 17 crore dues

Sangrur, August 27
Sugarcane growers protesting for the last 13 days today announced to intensify their agitation in the coming days.
Harjeet Singh Bugra, chairman, Sugarcane Growers’ Struggle Committee, said, “We will continue to protest as long as Rs 17 crore pending dues are not released.”
The protesters alleged that they had submitted 45 memorandums to the authorities concerned so far. Out of Rs 17 crore, Rs 15 crore needs to be cleared by Bhagwanpura Sugar Mill Ltd, Dhuri, and Rs 2 crore by the state government.
Gurmeet Singh, a farmer, said, “We are under huge debt. We have sown crops after taking loans from private money lenders.”
Dhuri SDM Amit Gupta said they would try to get the pending payment released from the private sugar mill at the earliest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shobha yatra: Wary of violence, Nuh residents choose to remain indoors today
Locals fear outsiders may create trouble
As Haryana’s Nuh burns, watch Neeraj Chopra invite Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem under India flag in this beautiful click after javelin throw final
Pakistan's Arshad Nadem made a final attempt in 6th round wi...
Neeraj Chopra scripts history yet again, becomes first Indian to win gold medal in World Athletics Championships
Chopra has now become only the second Indian -- after legend...
PM Modi: Global framework must to ensure ethical use of AI, counter crypto threat
B20 MEET Says imbalance in supply of critical minerals, rare...
Lunar south pole blows hot, cold: 60°C difference in 8 cm
50°C on surface, -10°C under it