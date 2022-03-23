Can't allow abuse of process: Court on Akali leader's plea

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 22

Dismissing an application of an Akali leader who had urged the court to provide him the copy of a cancellation report submitted by the police into the death of three persons here, the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) said it could not allow its process to be abused by a leader in the name of public interest to achieve his political ambition.

He had no locus standi to claim the copy and challenge the police investigation in the case, observed the court.

In its investigation, the police have given a clean chit to Dumpy Vinayak, brother-in-law of a Congress MLA and former Cabinet Minister. Vinayak was named as an accused in the case on February 6, last year.

The case had been filed after Karan Kataria, a Faridkot resident, had killed his two children before dying by suicide on February 6 last year. Akali leader Parambans Romana had approached the court, seeking the copy of the police cancellation report in the case.

The court could not be permitted to be directly used as an instrument by the Akali leader, said the court.

“The leader cannot be permitted to question the correctness of the police investigation,” said the court.

Romana claimed that he wanted to challenge the police investigation in the death of three persons, including two children, which had given a clean chit to the relative of Congress leader under political pressure.