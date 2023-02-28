 Can't allow HPCL to be insensitive towards outlet applicant during lockdown, rules HC : The Tribune India

Can't allow HPCL to be insensitive towards outlet applicant during lockdown, rules HC

Can't allow HPCL to be insensitive towards outlet applicant during lockdown, rules HC


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that people were required to abide by guidelines in ordinary circumstances, but fault could not be attributed in case of non-adherence during extraordinary circumstance such as Covid-19.

The assertion came in a case where a physically challenged person contended he was unable to apply online within the stipulated period for HPCL’s retail outlet as it was beyond his control due to the onset of Covid-19. All documents were submitted through physical mode in June 2020. But the HPCL submitted it was bound by the brochure, according to which all the communications were to be through an email.

Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri also made it clear that a PSU could not be permitted to remain insensitive in peculiar and extra-ordinary circumstances pertaining to natural calamity affecting the entire world.

“The argument by the corporation’s counsel that the guidelines are mandatory in nature could weigh higher had there not been any extraordinary peculiar situation. Even if they are mandatory in nature, it is a matter of procedure only. However, this court in the present extraordinary exceptional and peculiar circumstances, deems it fit and proper to invoke the Doctrine of Substantial Justice and therefore, all the matters of procedure and technicalities will become subservient to the dominant factor of substantial justice, which has to prevail,” Justice Puri asserted.

The Bench asserted that total lockdown in the country in March 2020 was undisputed. Even curfew was imposed thereafter in various areas.

Justice Puri added the corporation, especially being a PSU, could not have shut its eyes to the extraordinary circumstances of natural calamity faced. It should have at least considered the effect of submission of requisite documents and the petitioner’s application in physical form.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

2
Patiala

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

3
Punjab

Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal shot dead by woman in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

4
Nation assembly elections

Exit polls predict hung house in Meghalaya, win for NDPP-BJP in Nagaland and undecided for Tripura

5
Trending

Watch: Brawl over DJ turns violent as guests clash with hotel staff at Ghaziabad wedding; 5 injured, 9 held

6
Nation

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

7
Punjab

Supreme Court agrees to list petition seeking implementation of Anand Marriage Act, 1909

8
Delhi

Liquor policy scam case: Court remands Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in 5-day CBI custody

9
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla admitted to Noida hospital after he complains of chest pain

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur remembers her son, seeks justice

Don't Miss

View All
'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Top News

Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama

Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

2 security forces personnel are also injured in the gun batt...

Ministry of Defence rapped over payment of OROP arrears

Ministry of Defence rapped over payment of OROP arrears

Trinamool Congress’s Twitter account ‘compromised’, says Derek O’Brien

Trinamool Congress’s Twitter account ‘compromised’, says Derek O’Brien

Says the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral

New Zealand becomes 4th team in Test history to win after being forced to follow-on

New Zealand becomes 4th team in Test history to win after being forced to follow-on

Edges England by one run in thriller


Cities

View All

Man killed after tiff over parking

Man killed after tiff over parking

Trader injured due to kite string

Off-leash dogs taking a toll on city residents

5 snatchers nabbed in two cases

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

Chandigarh Admn expedites shifting of Sector 26 Grain Market

Chandigarh Admn expedites shifting of Sector 26 Grain Market

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year

Fire breaks out at Sec 26 SCO

PGI Urology Dept to do renal transplants

Day after Sisodia’s arrest, AAP holds protests; BJP calls it party of anarchy

Day after Sisodia’s arrest, AAP holds protests; BJP calls it party of anarchy

I-T raids at packaging firm sites end after 6 days

Sharp rise in dog bite cases; 300 a month!

Sharp rise in dog bite cases; 300 a month!

Overflowing sewer irks commuters at Ikhari Puli

Seized drugs destroyed in Nakodar

Show zero tolerance to hooliganism, cops told

Three car-borne miscreants open fire at two men

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

3 arrested in two drug cases

Ludhiana resident held for making extortion calls to BJP leader

Vets annoyed over pay parity issue, to intensify protest by holding zonal rallies

5-month-old foetus found dumped on vacant plot

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Dist saw 13K dog bite cases last yr

Forum organises mushaira

Valmiki Sabha submits memorandum to DC

Guardians of Governance resent termination of their services