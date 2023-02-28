Can't allow HPCL to be insensitive towards outlet applicant during lockdown, rules HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that people were required to abide by guidelines in ordinary circumstances, but fault could not be attributed in case of non-adherence during extraordinary circumstance such as Covid-19.

The assertion came in a case where a physically challenged person contended he was unable to apply online within the stipulated period for HPCL’s retail outlet as it was beyond his control due to the onset of Covid-19. All documents were submitted through physical mode in June 2020. But the HPCL submitted it was bound by the brochure, according to which all the communications were to be through an email.

Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri also made it clear that a PSU could not be permitted to remain insensitive in peculiar and extra-ordinary circumstances pertaining to natural calamity affecting the entire world.

“The argument by the corporation’s counsel that the guidelines are mandatory in nature could weigh higher had there not been any extraordinary peculiar situation. Even if they are mandatory in nature, it is a matter of procedure only. However, this court in the present extraordinary exceptional and peculiar circumstances, deems it fit and proper to invoke the Doctrine of Substantial Justice and therefore, all the matters of procedure and technicalities will become subservient to the dominant factor of substantial justice, which has to prevail,” Justice Puri asserted.

The Bench asserted that total lockdown in the country in March 2020 was undisputed. Even curfew was imposed thereafter in various areas.

Justice Puri added the corporation, especially being a PSU, could not have shut its eyes to the extraordinary circumstances of natural calamity faced. It should have at least considered the effect of submission of requisite documents and the petitioner’s application in physical form.