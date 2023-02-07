Can't allow litigants to choose courts: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, February 6

Taking cognizance of a trend among litigants to blame a judge and doubt their integrity in case of an unfavourable verdict, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that the parties cannot be permitted to choose a particular court for adjudication of their disputes.

“The litigants want to choose some particular courts for adjudication of their disputes. It cannot certainly be left to discretion of the litigants to do so,” Justice HS Madaan asserted. The Bench was hearing a revision petition filed by a party to a civil dispute challenging the dismissal of an application by a District Judge for transferring its matter from an Additional Judge’s court to some other court for free and fair decision.

Justice Madaan said the court found the revision petition to be without merit. The factors on the basis of which the applicants-plaintiffs allegedly doubted the presiding officer’s fairness mainly touched his judicial functioning.

“A recent trend has been noticed that whenever an order is passed by a judicial officer, which is unfavourable to a particular party, the said party starts blaming the presiding officer and doubting his integrity, which is totally uncalled for. The other allegations levelled are of routine type, which are put forward by a litigant to lay basis for transfer of his case from a particular court to some other,” Justice Madaan added.

He asserted the District Judge, being the administrative head of the judiciary at the district level, was in best position to know about the functioning of the officers working under his control.

Justice Madaan observed a litigant’s request to transfer his case from a particular court could undoubtedly be considered, if prima facie it was shown that the presiding officer was favourably inclined towards the opposite party. It could be on account of close acquaintance, friendship, relations etc. but not a result of levelling vague and sweeping allegations.

“Whenever a case is transferred from a particular court to some other court on an application moved by a litigant levelling allegations against the presiding officer that does have demoralising effect upon the presiding officer. Therefore, such type of applications cannot be allowed,” Justice Madaan added, while upholding the District Judge’s order.