Can’t arrest Kejriwal’s ideology, says Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

The arrest of national convener of AAP Arvind Kejriwal tonight drew a sharp reaction from his party colleagues in Punjab.

A hashtag, #IStandWithKejriwal also started trending across social media platforms.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “BJP’s political team (ED) cannot arrest Kejriwal’s ideology ...because only AAP can stop BJP. Ideology can never be suppressed,” he reacted on X.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha, said, “Just before the Lok Sabha elections, a big conspiracy is going on to arrest Kejriwal. He has the blessings of crores of people, no one can harm him. The wonderful work done in Delhi and Punjab is being discussed all over the world today. You can arrest Kejriwal’s body but not Kejriwal’s ideology.”

Harpal Cheema, Finance Minister, said, “The BJP government is trying its best to arrest @ArvindKejriwal as part of a political conspiracy in a two-year-old case. He has provided world-class health and education infrastructure to Delhi. The people of Delhi and entire India are with Kejriwal,” he said.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann #BJP #Social Media