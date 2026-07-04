The Punjab BJP on Friday sought "one chance to serve Punjab" from the state's voters, saying the party could deliver unprecedented progress through a double-engine government at the Centre and in the state.

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Interacting with print media journalists on Friday evening, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, RSS general secretary (organisation) for Punjab and Chandigarh Srinivaslu Mantri, and chief media advisor Vineet Joshi said the state's voters had given every other party a chance so far, and the BJP was now seeking an opportunity to show the difference it could make.

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The leaders firmly rejected any possibility of an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal, saying there was no room for such a tie-up and that the media should move on from the issue. Dhillon said the party would contest all 117 seats in the state and, in several constituencies, had three or more aspirants for a single seat.

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Mantri said the BJP could no longer play conductor to an alliance bus driven by someone else. He said the party did not want to be a back seat driver, since its promises and policies to the electorate got lost when another party held the wheel. Responding to repeated queries on the possibility of an alliance, Mantri asked why the BJP could not form a government on its own in Punjab when the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party had both done so without tying up with the Akalis.

Dhillon claimed that the BJP had solutions to the state's problems, including drugs, unemployment, gangsterism and corruption, and said the party would ensure Minimum Support Price on all crops, as was being done by the BJP government in Haryana. Joshi cited the case of potato growers, saying the crop fetched farmers little in Punjab while it sold for Rs 6 a kg just across the border in Haryana, a difference he attributed entirely to the change in government.

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The leaders acknowledged that issues such as river water-sharing, the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab and the release of Bandi Sikhs had remained unresolved for years, with every party having played politics over them. Mantri said these issues could be resolved through dialogue involving BJP governments in Punjab, Haryana and at the Centre.

Dhillon said the BJP had been working quietly for the state, having given thousands of crores for Sikh gurdwaras and for Punjab. With the monsoon raising the threat of floods, he said, party leaders, circle heads and booth-level workers were on the ground assessing flood relief work and preparing to assist residents in case of an emergency.