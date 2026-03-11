Can’t create delay, then seek bail: HC rejects bail in Ludhiana court blast case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed the bail plea of an accused in the Ludhiana district court complex blast case after making it clear that artificially created delay in a trial was not a ground for granting relief. The ruling came as the Bench observed that the case record itself indicated deliberate attempts to stall the trial.

Advertisement

“The fact is that the trial is pending not because of the delay totally attributed to NIA or the Court but on 27 occasions, the counsel for an accused was absent,” a Division Bench of the High Court observed. The court made it clear that some accused in cases involving multiple persons might attempt to create delay in the ongoing proceedings, but could not benefit from it.

Advertisement

The court observed: “We are not oblivious of the consideration that in a case involving multiple accused, one or other such accused who has a weaker case tried to delay the matter by artificially creating the right of delay in trial guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India and the present matter is one such instance.”

Advertisement

The court further noted that the accused had not taken any step to seek legal aid or change counsel despite the repeated absence. “The accused, Rajan Preet Singh, did not file any application to give him a legal aid counsel, or to change the counsel. Thus, on the face of it, it shows a conspiracy and purposeful absence of the counsel on behalf of Rajan Preet Singh to delay the trial and now he has come up before this court contending that the trial is delayed and one such ground for bail is the delay in trial.”

Terror blast inside court complex

Advertisement

The case has its genesis in an explosion that rocked the Ludhiana district courts complex on December 23, 2021. According to the prosecution, the blast occurred around noon in a bathroom near a courtroom, killing a person and injuring five.

The man, who died in the explosion, was later identified as Gagandeep Singh, a dismissed head constable of the Punjab Police. Investigators alleged he himself was the handler of the bomb that detonated. Initially registered by the Punjab Police, the investigation was subsequently transferred by the Central Government to the National Investigation Agency.

The agency alleged the involvement of Pakistan-based smugglers, who allegedly supplied the explosive device. Investigators also claimed the plot was part of a larger conspiracy. “The investigation also revealed that Lakhbir Singh Rode, head of Khalistan Liberation Force and International Sikh Youth Federation, had planned to execute IED blasts at various places in Punjab and the explosion was part of the conspiracy,” it was alleged.

Rajan Preet Singh was arraigned as an accused during investigation following alleged disclosure by another accused. “The allegations against Rajan Preet Singh are that he was the main person, who had handed over the bomb to the handler and he was also doing recce of the location and was fully involved in the conspiracy,” it was added.

Bail refused

The Bench concluded: “There is evidence of the appellant’s involvement with Pakistan-based smugglers and the recovery of large amounts of ammunition from them. Thus, in the entirety of facts and circumstances, the appellant is neither entitled to bail on merits nor on delay in custody.”

At the same time, the court clarified that its observations were confined to the bail proceedings and would not influence the trial. “Any observation made hereinabove is neither an expression of opinion on the case’s merits nor shall the trial Court advert to these comments.”