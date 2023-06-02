Can’t force father to undergo DNA paternity test: HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, June 1

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that a father, as a matter of course, cannot be compelled to undergo DNA test on his alleged daughter’s plea for establishing paternity. The ruling by Justice Alka Sarin of the high court came in a case where a daughter allegedly born out of a live-in relationship had moved an application before a court below for conducting the DNA test of her “father” to prove the parentage.

The matter reached the high court after Principal Judge, Mansa Family Court, allowed the DNA test of the alleged father and the girl vide impugned order dated December 21, 2022. Challenging the order, the alleged father contended that a person cannot be compelled to undergo DNA test.

The counsel for the respondent-girl and her mother, on the other hand, contended that prejudice would not be caused in case the DNA test was carried out to prove parentage. Rather, the test would enable the trial court to properly decide a suit for declaration already filed by the girl to the effect that she was the petitioner’s daughter.

After hearing arguments and analysing a plethora of judgments on the issue, Justice Sarin asserted the issue in the suit before the trial court was whether the plaintiff-girl was the daughter of the petitioner and respondent-mother. While the girl was asserted that she was their daughter, the petitioner had denied the allegations.

Justice Sarin asserted both the parties had led their evidence and the trial court, vide the impugned order, directed the petitioner’s DNA test to prove paternity. But the law regarding DNA was well settled. The courts in India could not order blood test as a matter of course.

The parties in the present case had admittedly led their evidence already in support of their stands as taken in the court. The petitioner cannot be compelled to adduce evidence in support of the case set up by the plaintiff-girl.

“The burden lies on the litigating party to prove his or her case by adducing evidence in support of his or her plea and a party cannot be compelled to prove the case in the manner as suggested by the contesting party. The DNA test cannot be ordered so as to lead to a roving enquiry. The plaintiff-girl has failed to make out a strong prima facie case for ordering the DNA test…” Justice Sarin asserted, while allowing the petition and setting aside the impugned direction.