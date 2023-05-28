Can’t give relief to non-vigilant candidates: HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 27

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that a candidate cannot seek the court’s indulgence on the ground of being more meritorious than the selected candidates after failing to fulfil the requirements during different stages of the selection process.

The judgment making it clear a candidate, who has missed the bus to government sector by not being vigilant, cannot board it again came on an appeal filed by a candidate left out of a recruitment process after he failed to upload the requisite documents within the specified time-frame.

The candidate’s stand was that he was neither intimated by the recruiting agency of his result, nor was he served with individual notice to fill online scrutiny form and upload the requisite documents. The recruiting agency, on the other hand, argued personal intimation to candidates was never sent.

All participants were required to keep themselves updated regarding notices for scrutiny, interview, result, etc. through its website. “As thousands to lakhs of people compete for a single post, it is not feasible to individually intimate every candidate of every single detail, during the selection process,” it was added.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli asserted the appellant had, among other things, pleaded higher merit than the selected candidates. As such, the court considered it expedient to observe that every vacant post advertised by any public authority for recruitment had no dearth of eligible and qualified candidates vying for it and the selection involved intense competition.

The selection process, in consonance with Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution, was required to be fair, transparent and accountable. Keeping with the constitutional mandate, the process had evolved an elimination method at every stage.

The Bench added certain requirements had to be fulfilled at every stage to reach the next for ensuring that the legitimacy of the selection process was not suborned, and that the recruitment was conducted in a time-bound manner. The schedule was required to be strictly followed by every aspirant.

“A candidate who has not been vigilant, and has squandered the opportunity with his casual attitude cannot seek the indulgence of a writ court merely on the plea of his merit to deny other candidates, who have been meticulous and alert, access to the next stage of the selection. Making such an exception, would not only endlessly stretch the recruitment process, but also put its sanctity under a cloud.”

Dismissing the plea, the Bench added the process was complete. Affording chance to furnish the requisite documents now would have serious ramifications. Many other candidates, who did not tender their documents for scrutiny, would have to be treated alike, once the appellant’s prayer was acceded to.

‘Not feasible to convey every detail’