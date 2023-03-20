 Can't grant bail on grounds of parity with co-accused: HC : The Tribune India

Can't grant bail on grounds of parity with co-accused: HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 19

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that an accused in a criminal case cannot be granted bail on parity with a co-accused already given the relief if the nature of the offence attributed to the two was different.

The ruling by Justice Vikas Bahl came in a case where an accused was seeking anticipatory bail in an FIR registered on November 24, 2021, for voluntarily causing hurt and other offences under Sections 323, 324, 341, 427, 506, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code at the Jodhan police station in Ludhiana Rural.

Opposing the pleas on merits, the state counsel among other things contended that three of the eight injuries suffered by the complainant were declared grievous in nature. Besides this, the injury attributed to the petitioner had also been declared as grievous. As such, the petitioner did not deserve the concession of anticipatory bail.

After hearing rival contentions and going through the documents, Justice Bahl asserted it would be relevant to note that the present petitioner’s co-accused was granted interim protection by the High Court on May 24, 2022. It was, subsequently, confirmed as the injuries attributed to him were simple in nature.

“The case of the present petitioner cannot be stated to be on parity with the case of the co-accused as grievous injury inflicted with a sword has been attributed to the present petitioner. Accordingly, the present petition is dismissed,” Justice Bahl asserted.

In his detailed order, Justice Bahl also took note of the fact that the petitioner had filed a second plea for anticipatory bail after the first was dismissed as withdrawn. The initial order was passed when the court was disinclined to interfere in the matter after hearing the arguments advanced by the petitioner’s counsel.

Justice Bahl asserted the petition’s perusal would show no subsequent change in the circumstances after the passing of the initial order dated July 13, 2022. The second bail application was filed after more than seven months from the passing of the order and more than a year from the FIR registration. As such, it was apparent that the petitioner had been evading arrest and was absconding.

Before parting with the case, Justice Bahl added the court in order dated March 4, 2022, passed in another matter had noticed the unfortunate tendency growing among unscrupulous litigants to first argue the anticipatory bail application and withdrawing the same when it surfaced that the court was not inclined to grant the relied to avoid an adverse order. Thereafter, a second anticipatory bail was filed within a few days without any justification.

Different charges

The High Court made it clear that an accused in a criminal case could not be granted bail on parity with a co-accused who had already been given the relief if the nature of the offence attributed to the two was different

