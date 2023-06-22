Can’t issue non-bailable warrants straightway: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, June 21

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that a trial court has the power to issue non-bailable warrants, but these cannot be issued at the first instance without exhausting other methods to secure the attendance of an accused.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar has also made it clear that a proclamation can only be issued if the trial court has reasons to believe that the accused has absconded or is concealing himself intentionally.

Justice Brar said the trial court is empowered to cancel the bail. But such an order can only be passed after the issuance of notice to the accused granting him an opportunity to explain why it should not be cancelled.

Justice Brar was hearing a petition filed by an accused for quashing impugned order dated December 20, 2022, whereby the trial court ordered the cancellation of his bail and surety bonds before its forfeiture to the state. Non-bailable warrants were also issued against him in the case registered under the NDPS Act at Mehta police station in Amritsar.

Justice Brar’s Bench was told the trial court forfeited his bail and surety bonds, issued non-bailable warrants and initiated the proceedings under Section 82 after the petitioner failed to appear as he was unwell. His application for exemption was not filed despite his request to the counsel concerned.

Justice Brar asserted the order was issued solely on the ground that the petitioner was accused of a non-bailable offence. Even if an accused was involved in a non-bailable offence, the warrants of arrest could only be issued if he was evading arrest.

Referring to the impugned order, Justice Brar asserted its perusal did not indicate in any manner that the petitioner was evading his arrest. The FIR was registered in July 2018 and the petitioner had regularly been appearing before the trial court.

The trial court proceeded directly to issue non-bailable warrants, instead of issuing bailable ones, only on the ground of his absence on one date.

Allowing the petition, Justice Brar set aside the impugned orders before directing the petitioner to appear before the trial court, which was asked to admit him to bail.