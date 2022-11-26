Can't make employee suffer for government's laxity: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, November 25

Making it clear that an employee cannot be made to suffer following the government’s laxity in appointing education tribunal’s chairman and member, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the state of Punjab to make necessary appointments expeditiously. For the purpose, the Bench has set three-week deadline.

The direction by Justice Jaishree Thakur came on a petition by Apra Sharma against a school managing committee and another respondent seeking the quashing of an order dated August 25, whereby her services were ordered to be terminated from November 25. Her counsel contended that the petitioner approached the educational tribunal by filing an appeal and an application for maintenance of a status quo, on which notice was issued to the respondents.

It was argued that the interim stay plea was not being decided and the entire matter was posted for January 2 next as the tribunal’s quorum was incomplete with the posts of chairman and a member vacant. Her counsel also told Justice Thakur’s Bench that the petitioner was not being given an opportunity to defend her case and her services would stand terminated on November 25 for no fault of hers. He added an interim order directing status quo regarding the petitioner’s services was required to be issued.

Accepting notice of motion issued by Justice Thakur’s Bench, the respondent-school’s counsel argued that the writ petition was not maintainable in view of a high court judgment in which writ petition by employees of private unaided schools was dismissed. He further submitted that the relationship between the petitioner and the respondent-school was that of a servant and master. As such, the writ petition was not maintainable.

After hearing counsel for the parties, perusing the tribunal’s order and the relied-upon judgment, Justice Thakur asserted the only question that concerned the court at the moment was that the maintainability of the plea would be within the tribunal’s purview once the petitioner had invoked its jurisdiction.

But the tribunal was ineffective without the quorum. “Can the petitioner be made to suffer for the laxity of the government in appointing chairman and member of the tribunal when they are aware of the fact that the they are due to retire shortly or have retired and the answer cannot be in the negative. So, till such time the quorum of the tribunal is complete and the chairman/member are appointed, services of the petitioner cannot be terminated and status quo is ordered to be maintained in that regard”, Justice Thakur asserted, while directing the placing of the order’s copy before Punjab Higher Education Secretary for looking into the issue and making necessary appointments.