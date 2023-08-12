Can't make govt employee run for pension after retirement: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, August 11

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled a government employee cannot be made to run from pillar to post after he has retired. The Bench also ruled that it was the duty of the authorities concerned to see that the pension papers were complete in all respects once these were available with them.

The Bench further ruled that the state would have to pay interest on the retirement benefits, if the payments were belatedly made. The assertions by Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma came on a six-year-old petition filed by a physically challenged employee, seeking directions to the state and other respondents to release interest on the delayed amount of gratuity, pension and leave encashment.

Taking up the matter, Justice Sharma asserted the petitioner was initially relieved from duties on June 30, 2012. He submitted his pension papers in February 2013 but these were not processed. The issue regarding age enhancement of “physically handicapped” persons came to be finalised by the Supreme Court and the petitioner was deemed to be in service till June 30, 2014.

Justice Sharma asserted the action of the state in not releasing the pension to the petitioner during the intervening period itself was wrongful. Further, the state government’s action in only releasing 70 per cent provisional pension and 90 per cent gratuity, while withholding the remaining amount stood unexplained.

Justice Sharma asserted: “It is noticed that while the petitioner finally attained the age of superannuation on June 30, 2014, 70 per cent of the provisional pension was paid to him on February 4, 2015, and 30 per cent was paid on March 17, 2018. The 90 per cent of gratuity amount was paid to him on May 4, 2016, while 10 per cent of the same was paid to him on September 11, 2018, and leave encashment has been paid to him on October 17, 2017. The delay is apparent and stands unexplained”.

Allowing the petition, Justice Sharma asserted the petitioner-employee would be entitled to 9 per cent per annum interest on all retirement benefits, including pension, gratuity and leave encashment from the date the same were due on June 30, 2014. Before parting with the order, the Bench set a three-month deadline for the release of interest to the petitioner.