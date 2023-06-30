Can’t reject parole plea fearing convict will sell drugs if freed: High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, June 29

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that mere apprehension of a convict indulging in the sale of contraband or causing breach of the peace is not enough for the competent authority to reject his application for temporary release on parole.

The high court also made it clear that a convict’s claim for temporary release could be rejected on either of the two grounds enumerated under Section 6 (2) of the Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act. These were satisfaction recorded by the competent authority that the convict’s release was likely to endanger the state’s security or maintenance of public order.

The judgment by the Bench of Justice BS Walia and Justice Lalit Batra came in a case of a convict, whose application for release on an eight-week parole was rejected on the ground that he could indulge in the “activities of selling drugs” if released, which could “negatively impact the young generation”. Apprehension of breach of peace was also cited.

The Bench was told that the petitioner was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 14 years vide judgment dated August 19, 2021, in a case registered on January 4, 2019, under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at city police station in Sri Muktsar Sahib.

After hearing rival contentions, the Bench asserted the Act admittedly provided for a convict’s temporary release for good conduct on certain conditions. Undoubtedly a convict did not have an unfettered right to be released on parole and the same could only be on the grounds, and subject to fulfilment of conditions, mentioned in the Act.

Section 6 (2) made it clear that a convict was not entitled to be released on parole, if the state government or an officer authorised by it was satisfied that his release was likely to endanger the state’s security or maintenance of public order on the District Magistrate’s report where consultation with him was necessary

The petitioner’s plea for temporary release to meet family and look after household affairs was rejected for the reasons mentioned. The impugned order, however, did not refer to any material on the basis of which such “satisfaction” was recorded. It was based merely on conjectures and surmises.

“Such a consideration is unsustainable and can be routinely pressed into action for defeating the statutory objective to temporarily release a convict in terms of the Act. Mere apprehension of the petitioner indulging in sale of contraband or causing breach of peace would not bring the case within the ambit of Section 6(2) to enable the competent authority to reject the application for temporary release on parole”, the Bench asserted, while allowing the plea.