Can't seek security from person ready to obtain electricity via prepaid meter: HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 31

In a major relief to industrial houses across the state, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that a person ready to obtain electricity supply through a prepaid meter cannot be subjected to security.

The ruling is significant as the amount at times runs into lakhs. Justice Pankaj Jain made it clear that the industrial houses prepared to take electricity through prepaid meters would only be required to deposit advance amount equivalent to their average monthly consumption.

The direction came as Justice Jain asserted the right of the petitioners involved in industrial production and the practical difficulty being faced by the power corporation was required to be harmoniously balanced.

The average monthly consumption would be based on 12 months preceding April 1. In case of seasonal industry, the average monthly consumption would be calculated for the months it was in operation and consumed energy.

The corporation would continue supplying electricity to the petitioners by collecting monthly energy charges in advance without insisting upon security. Any amount lying as security with the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd would be adjusted towards energy charges. The arrangement would continue till the corporation was equipped to provide prepaid meters to the petitioners.

The corporation’s stand in the matter was that practice regarding paying advance consumption deposit was bound to be discontinued, once the facility of prepaid metering was implemented. The petitioner-industrial houses, on the other hand, were arguing that the fault was with the corporation as it had delayed the adoption of prepaid meter system. But they were being made to pay for it.

Among other things, it was contended that the petitioners, provided with post-paid meters, were required to pay advance consumption deposit.

Section 47(1) of the Electricity Act, 2003, made it clear that the distribution licensee or the corporation was empowered to seek reasonable security from a consumer. Relying on Section 47(5), the petitioners contended they should not be made liable to the onerous condition contemplated under Section 47(1) since they were prepared to take supply through a prepaid meter.

Counsel Ishan Gupta for some of the petitioners argued that the corporation was denying the benefits under Section 47(5) on the ground that the prepaid meter system had not been adopted. He added the petitioners, not in position to pay large amount of Rs 45 to 50 lakh, were being subjected to coercive steps even though the Act provided that a consumer ready to obtain supply through a prepaid meter should get the benefit.

Justice Jain asserted Section 47(5) was mandatory. Yet the respondents were contending that provisioning of prepaid meter and exemption from consumption security basis was qualified by “as and when such a facility is provided”. The argument was misplaced.