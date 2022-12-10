 Punjab's capital expenditure declines in FY 23 : The Tribune India

Punjab's capital expenditure declines in FY 23

Punjab's capital expenditure declines in FY 23


Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, December 9

Despite pitched calls for higher capital expenditure to spur economic growth, Punjab saw a 40 per cent decline during between April and October (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Punjab had spent Rs 2,263.15 crore towards capex during the first seven months (April to October) of the current fiscal year whereas it had spent Rs 3,748.49 crore in the last fiscal during the period, according to unaudited figures by the Comptroller and Auditor General.

Also, as per the data, the state has been slow in making capital expenditure in the seven months of 2022-23, with Punjab spending 20.61 per cent of its budget estimates. It had spent 26.52 per cent on capital expenditure in the first seven months of the last fiscal year.

The budget estimate of capital expenditure is pegged at Rs 10,981 crore for 2022-23 which is an increase of 8.95 per cent over the previous year.

When asked about lower expenditure in current fiscal, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “The spending was less because initially we presented vote on account for three months. The full-fledged budget was presented in June and accordingly allocation for capex was made. However, the allocation of work is under on a fast track and we will definitely meet the target as allocated in the budget.”

According to experts, typically, states increase their capex in the last quarter of the fiscal, when there’s greater clarity on the revenue flow and fiscal deficit.

Capital expenditure is the money spent by the government on development of machinery, equipment, building, health facilities, education, etc. It also includes the expenditure incurred on acquiring fixed assets like land and investment by the government that gives profits or dividend in future.

Capital expenditure, which leads to the creation of assets are long-term in nature and allow the economy to generate revenue for many years by adding or improving production facilities and boosting operational efficiency. It also increases labour participation, takes stock of the economy and raises its capacity to produce more in future.

It is for this reason states are constantly nudged to boost their capital spending, especially to regain growth in the aftermath of the pandemic.

What is capex

Capital expenditure is the money spent by the govt on development of machinery, equipment, building, health facilities, education, etc. It also includes the expenditure incurred on acquiring fixed assets such as land and investment by the govt that gives profits in future.

