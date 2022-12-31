Capital subsidy for industrialists

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 30

The Industry Department has offered the “last opportunity” to industrial units for disbursement of investment incentive/capital subsidy sanctioned to the general category industrial units.

A spokesman for the state government said investment incentive had been sanctioned to the general category industrial units from time to time under various industrial policies i.e 1978, 1987, 1989, 1992, 1996 and 2003. He said guidelines were available on www.pbindustries.gov.in.

He said industrialists could submit their request on br.incentive@gmail.com or through the general manager concerned. The last date to submit application is February 28, 2023.