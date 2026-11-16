Capt Amarinder attends Sonia Gandhi’s book launch, political heavyweights, Opposition leaders turn up

Former Punjab Chief Minister and BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh was among the prominent political figures who attended the launch of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, at ITC Maurya in the national capital on Monday. The event brought together leaders cutting across party lines.

The presence of Capt Amarinder, who quit the Congress in 2021 following a bitter leadership tussle and later joined the BJP, stood out at the gathering, which was attended by several of his former party colleagues and senior Opposition leaders.

Actor-turned-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay was another prominent attendee at the event, which saw a rare gathering of political leaders from different parties.

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present alongside Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and several senior party leaders.

Among those who attended were NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife, MP Dimple Yadav, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and former Vice-President Hamid Ansari.

The Congress contingent also included veterans such as former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, P Chidambaram, Ambika Soni and Pramod Tiwari.

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Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, Sachin Pilot, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Gaurav Gogoi were also among those present. Businessman Robert Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi’s husband, attended the event as well.

Published by HarperCollins India, Belonging: A Journey of Love traces Sonia Gandhi’s journey from her early years in Italy to her marriage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, her entry into Indian public life and her decades at the centre of national politics.

The memoir also offers her account of major political developments, including the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance years, her decision to decline the Prime Minister’s post in 2004 and the political challenges faced by her family and party.