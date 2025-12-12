Capt Amarinder calls Navjot Kaur’s ‘Rs 500 crore for CM’s post’ a ‘total lie’; labels couple ‘unstable’

Joining those questioning Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu for her sensational “Rs 500 crore for CM’s post” remark, BJP leader and former CM Capt Amarinder Singh termed her comment a “total lie”, labelling Kaur and her husband as “unstable”. The statement was given by him in an interview with a new agency.

Advertisement

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has already suspended Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu from the party after she intensified her attack on Warring and other party leaders over allegations of corruption, with the party terming her statements an “act of indiscipline.”

Advertisement

With his response, former CM Capt Amarinder Singh has joined others in publicly rejecting and nullifying her claim.

Advertisement

After Dr Sidhu’s remarks, Sunil Jakhar, the Punjab BJP president, alleged corruption within the Congress, claiming he had heard the CM’s post was “sold for Rs 350 crore” — referring to the appointment of Charanjit Singh Channi as chief minister in September 2021 instead of him. Although Jakhar’s statement pertains to Channi’s appointment, Capt Amarinder Singh’s statement takes air out of the BJP’s narrative of corruption against Congress.

Capt Amarinder said, “The couple — Navjot Singh Sidhu and Navjot Kaur Sidhu — is unstable; I have observed them for a long time. He was my minister, and despite giving him two portfolios, he constantly complained. I even gave him the power portfolio, yet he quit and never took responsibility. His files remained pending for months. He wasn’t fit for the job.”

Advertisement

It may be mentioned that Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned from Capt Amarinder’s Cabinet over serious differences related to policy decisions and governance.

Reacting to Capt Amarinder’s statement, Dr Sidhu on her X handle wrote “Captain Amarinder Singh, I just wanted to add why didn’t you clear Navjot Sidhu’s files which were so important for Punjab’s growth???? Mining policy, liquor policy, travel and medical tourism, Amritsar gondola project, garbage disposal project, trans piracy in local bodies by placing tenders on national sites, film city projects, water sports projects, sports park in Ranjit Avenue, culinary universities for Punjab?”