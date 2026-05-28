Former Punjab Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday distanced himself from the appointment of Kewal Singh Dhillon as Punjab BJP president, saying he had no role in the decision taken by the party leadership.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Capt Amarinder said, “I did not recommend him to anyone. I would rather recommend someone who can take the party forward. It is not about Malwa, Majha or Doaba or any other region. If I have joined this party, I will work for its betterment.”

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Rejecting media reports that projected Dhillon as his trusted lieutenant, Amarinder added, “He has not met me ever since I resigned as the Chief Minister (September 2021). He has been on his own.”

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Dhillon, a former Congress MLA from Barnala who joined the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, was appointed Punjab BJP chief earlier in the day, replacing Sunil Jakhar.

His elevation is being seen as part of the BJP’s attempt to expand its Sikh outreach in Punjab as the party seeks to strengthen its independent political base after parting ways with the Shiromani Akali Dal.

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The BJP has also sharpened its focus on the politically significant Malwa belt, particularly Sangrur district, the home turf of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Dhillon’s appointment from the region is being viewed by political observers as a direct challenge to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in its stronghold.

Capt Amarinder, who quit the Congress after stepping down as Chief Minister in 2021 and later merged his Punjab Lok Congress with the BJP, made it clear that the appointment should not be linked to him or any regional balancing exercise within the party.