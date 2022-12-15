Capt Amarinder meets PM Modi, says Punjab headed the Bhindranwale way

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 15

Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament House Complex and flagged the law and order situation in Punjab as alarming.

Singh referred to the “growing clout of Amritpal Singh Khalsa and his supporters” was a matter of “grave concern.”

“I had not met the PM since my surgery. So I came to call on him and he asked me about the Punjab situation. I told him I’ve been in politics for 53 years and have seen how the situation deteriorated during the days of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. The state is headed down that same path,” the former Punjab CM said.

He also said the responsibility for maintaining law and order was that of the state government and not the Centre. “The situation in Punjab is alarming. Weapons are coming in. The ruckus by Amritpal Singh’s supporters in a gurdwara in Amritsar the other day is worrisome. He is fashioning himself after Bhindranwale. The situation is quite grim,” Capt said.