DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Capt Amarinder Singh advocates alliance between SAD and BJP in Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh advocates alliance between SAD and BJP in Punjab

In an interview to a media house, Singh says the BJP doesn't understand the state

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:08 PM Nov 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Capt Amarinder Singh. File photo
Advertisement

BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh has advocated an alliance between the SAD and BJP in Punjab.

Advertisement

In an interview to a media house, Singh said the BJP doesn't understand the state.

Advertisement

"If you want to win the 2027 assembly election, you will have to build your cadre, but it will take two to three elections."

Advertisement

He said that having an alliance with the Akali Dal only can help the party win.

He said he is totally fit and active and was geared up for the 2027 Assembly polls.

Advertisement

"There is no other way to form the government than by having an alliance with the Akali Dal," he said.

“I feel indebted to Punjab. Punjab has given me a lot...I owe it to Punjab, to give whatever I can, back to them,” he said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts