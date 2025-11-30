Capt Amarinder Singh advocates alliance between SAD and BJP in Punjab

BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh has advocated an alliance between the SAD and BJP in Punjab.

In an interview to a media house, Singh said the BJP doesn't understand the state.

"If you want to win the 2027 assembly election, you will have to build your cadre, but it will take two to three elections."

He said that having an alliance with the Akali Dal only can help the party win.

He said he is totally fit and active and was geared up for the 2027 Assembly polls.

"There is no other way to form the government than by having an alliance with the Akali Dal," he said.

“I feel indebted to Punjab. Punjab has given me a lot...I owe it to Punjab, to give whatever I can, back to them,” he said.