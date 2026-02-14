DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Capt Amarinder Singh discharged after knee replacement surgery

Capt Amarinder Singh discharged after knee replacement surgery

The former Chief Minister underwent knee replacement surgery on February 10

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:51 PM Feb 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Capt Amarinder Singh. Tribune file
Advertisement

Former Punjab Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh, who underwent a knee replacement surgery at a private hospital in Mohali, has been discharged.

Advertisement

Mohali Fortis Hospital, in a statement issued on Saturday, said Singh underwent a successful knee replacement surgery on February 10.

Advertisement

A team of doctors led by Orthopaedics Director Dr Harsimran Singh conducted the procedure, it said.

Advertisement

Giving details, Dr Harsimran Singh said, “Capt Amarinder Singh had an uneventful intra-op course and a successful post-op recovery. His walk post-procedure was pain-free, and he was discharged from Fortis Hospital Mohali in satisfactory condition.”

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts