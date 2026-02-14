Capt Amarinder Singh discharged after knee replacement surgery
The former Chief Minister underwent knee replacement surgery on February 10
Former Punjab Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh, who underwent a knee replacement surgery at a private hospital in Mohali, has been discharged.
Mohali Fortis Hospital, in a statement issued on Saturday, said Singh underwent a successful knee replacement surgery on February 10.
A team of doctors led by Orthopaedics Director Dr Harsimran Singh conducted the procedure, it said.
Giving details, Dr Harsimran Singh said, “Capt Amarinder Singh had an uneventful intra-op course and a successful post-op recovery. His walk post-procedure was pain-free, and he was discharged from Fortis Hospital Mohali in satisfactory condition.”
