Capt Amarinder loses citadel Patiala; AAP wins in all 8 segments

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 10

After almost a decade, the Patiala power centre will shift from Moti Bagh Palace to the house of former Akali-turned-AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli in Nihal Bagh. Known as the Congress stronghold, none of the ruling party or SAD leaders could register win, with all eight seats bagged by AAP candidates, who all are eager for a Vidhan Sabha debut.

In a major embarrassment to two-time Chief Minister and Congress rebel Capt Amarinder Singh, he lost to AAP’s greenhorn Kohli by 19,873 votes from his stronghold Patiala Urban, the seat he had won for four consecutive terms since 2002 when he first contested.

Since morning, over a dozen SUVs were seen entering and leaving Moti Bagh Palace — the official residence of Capt Amarinder Singh. The mood turned sombre by the afternoon, with only a handful of supporters staying put. Meanwhile, supporters were seen dancing on the lawns of Kohli’s house.

In a clear signal that the corridors of power have shifted from the palace to the colony set in the Baradari Gardens, senior officials rushed to greet Kohli. Besides Captain, Congress MLAs Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Hardyal Kamboj and Madan Lal Jalalpur also lost the elections. —

#capt amarinder singh